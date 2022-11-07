NJ Secretary of State warns of fraudulent voting-related texts being sent to Jersey residents

Secretary of State Tahesha Way, New Jersey’s chief election official, is warning the public about text messages containing election misinformation being sent to some New Jersey voters.

The messages, which appear to have been sent by an organization called Voting Futures, provide inaccurate voter registration information and direct the recipients to incorrect polling locations.

“Voters should know that your state and county election officials are the best source for trusted, verified information about our elections,” Way said. “Voters can check their voter registration, find their polling location, and more at vote.nj.gov. We strongly caution voters against relying upon unverified sources when making a plan to vote.”

If voters need assistance or have any questions, their local, county and state election officials are available to help.

Voters may reach out to their county clerk, county board of elections, county superintendent of elections, or call the state voter information/protection hotline at 1-877-NJVOTER (1-877-658- 6837). For more information on voting, visit Vote.NJ.Gov.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

