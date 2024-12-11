Riverbend holiday market upcoming

The spirit of the Holiday season arrives in Harrison Riverbend District Saturday, Dec. 14 as the neighborhood hosts a free public holiday artisan market from noon to 5 p.m., capped off by the lighting of the neighborhood tree.

This event will take place in the outdoor pocket park at 1200 S. 5th St.

The seasonal celebration provides an opportunity for holiday gift shopping in the artisan market featuring a curated selection of handmade goods, including art, photography, jewelry, fashion, home and lifestyle accessories, beauty products, artisanal foods, pet items and more.

As guests shop for gifts for family and friends, Black Magic DJs will be spinning favorite holiday tunes to keep everyone in the spirit. There will be an array of food trucks and pet parents will also be able to take a free holiday pet photo with Faithful Hound Productions.

The market is the final celebration in this year’s calendar of engaging events hosted by Advance Realty Investors, the developer behind the Riverbend District, and produced by Main Street Pops. Set along the Passaic River and conveniently located near the Harrison PATH Station, the 35-acre Riverbend District offers a blend of modern residential living and open green spaces.

For more information about the Riverbend District Artisan Market, visit www.mainstreetpops.com

To learn more about the Riverbend District, visit www.riverbenddistrict.com.

