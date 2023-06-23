1 under arrest, 2 sought in Nutley attempted burglary: police

One person is in custody but other suspects are still being sought by the Nutley Police Department in what is being described as an attempted burglary, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, the department’s public-information officer said.

Police say they responded to Columbia Avenue at 2:52 a.m., Friday, June 23, on an attempted burglary. Through surveillance, multiple suspects were seen attempting to gain entry into the rear sliding doors of a home unsuccessfully.

Police located three men along Gerard Road fitting their description. When the suspects observed police, the three fled on foot though one was apprehended.

Neighboring agencies including the Lyndhurst, Belleville and Bloomfield police departments and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist searching for the two at-large .

Chief Thomas Strumolo said the one apprehended is one under arrest, charged with burglary and obstruction.

It is believed the suspects were attempting to gain access to obtain keys to a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Residents are reminded to lock their doors at all times and to secure keys and fobs at all times.

If anyone has information on this case or observes any sort of suspicious activity, call Nutley police at (973) 284-4940 or dial 911.

