Tuesday, November 8, 2022
The Observer Online
Celebrating our 135th year in West Hudson
2022
November
7
Washington Middle School student-leaders meet with Mayor Fife
Harrison
News
Washington Middle School student-leaders meet with Mayor Fife
7 November 2022
The Observer Staff
Students from Harrison’s Washington Middle School recently met with Mayor James A Fife and toured his office. As members of the school’s leadership team, this select group asked questions about a day in the life of a mayor. This initiative was started six years ago and includes students who demonstrate leadership potential. Meeting regularly with administration, students discuss ideas to improve school climate. “We got away from this concept due to COVID-19, but are happy to bring it back; and meeting with town leaders such as Mayor Fife was a great introduction to quality leadership,” WMS Principal Michael Landy said.
Photo courtesy of Laura Comppen
The Observer Staff
The Observer Staff
