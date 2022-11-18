KPD: Pee-appreciating ex returns, denies restraining order, threatens suit, gets arrested (again)

On Nov. 9 at 6:51 a.m., Officers Nicole Cain and Harold Azurdia responded to a private home on a report of a restraining order violation. The homeowner was on vacation, but through security camera videos, she observed her ex-husband asleep in her backyard. The husband, who some months ago was alleged to have sexually assaulted and urinated on the wife, was the subject of a final restraining order barring him from the home.

On the officers’ arrival, the suspect was standing on the home’s front stoop and was reportedly immediately uncooperative. When advised of the final restraining order, the suspect allegedly denied its existence and threatened federal lawsuits (The suspect has something of a penchant for filing pro-se federal lawsuits in forma pauperis against local government officials. To date, I do not know of any that were successful).

The suspect began to walk away, but was stopped by Officers Nick Funk and Sean Wilson. With the restraining order’s validity double-checked, the officers arrested the suspect (“in forma magistratus”). He was charged with contempt and transferred to the Hudson County Jail.

