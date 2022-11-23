As Santa parades around NA Nov. 26, NAFD will collect food

Beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, Santa and friends will travel the streets of North Arlington, making a short stop at the CVS Pharmacy on Ridge Road, at about 11 a.m. Then, Santa will arrive at the Legion Place Firehouse between 11:30 a.m. and noon for photos.

In conjunction with the Queen of Peace Food Pantry, the North Arlington Fire Department will collect food (canned goods, dry goods and non-perishable items) for residents during these difficult times. Donations will be collected along Santa’s route.

The parade route starts at 9 on the east side of the borough and is:

Start from rear of Borough Hall to Legion Place. South on Legion Place to Beaver Avenue. East on Beaver Avenue to Rutherford Place. South on Rutherford Place to Park Avenue. East on Park Avenue to Forest Street. South on Forest Street to Exton Avenue. West on Exton Avenue to Argyle Place. South on Argyle Place to Belleville Turnpike. East on Belleville Turnpike to Schuyler Avenue. North on Schuyler Avenue to Vanderbilt Place. East on Vanderbilt Place to Truman Road. North on Truman Road to Halsey Place. West on Halsey Place to Schuyler Avenue. North on Schuyler Avenue to Silvia Place. East on Silvia Place to Geraldine Road. North on Geraldine Road to Carrie Road. West on Carrie Road to Schuyler Avenue. North on Schuyler Avenue to Noel Drive. West on Noel Drive to Ridge Road. North on Ridge Road to Canterbury Avenue. East on Canterbury Avenue to Madison Street. North on Madison Street to Union Avenue. And west on Union Avenue to Ridge Road.

Then to the west side of the borough, it will be a cross of Ridge Road on Union Avenue to Fifth Street. South on Fifth Street to Jauncey Avenue. West on Jauncey Avenue to Sixth Street. South on Sixth Street to Lincoln Avenue. West on Lincoln Avenue to Ninth Street. South on Ninth Street to Bergen Avenue. East on Bergen Avenue to Sixth Street. South on Sixth Street to Boston Avenue. West on Boston Avenue to River Road. South on River Road to Birchwood Drive. East on Birchwood Drive to Sixth Street. North on Sixth Street to Ridge Park Drive. East on Ridge Park Drive to Gold Street. South on Gold Street to Crystal Street. West on Crystal Street to River Road. South on River Road to Eagle Street. East on Eagle Street to Ridge Road. South on Ridge Road to Arlington Boulevard. West on Arlington Boulevard to Riverview Avenue. South on Riverview Avenue to Belmount Avenue. East on Belmount Avenue to York Road. South on York Road to Sunset Avenue. West on Sunset Avenue to Riverview Avenue.

Then, south on Riverview Avenue to Ilford Avenue. East on Ilford Avenue to Ridge Road. South on Ridge Road to Hendel Avenue. West on Hendel Avenue to Riverview Avenue. South on Riverview Avenue to Hedden Terrace. East on Hedden Terrace to Ridge Road. South on Ridge Road to Garden Terrace. Through Garden Terrace to Belleville Turnpike. West on Belleville Turnpike to Prospect Avenue. North on Prospect Avenue to Stevens Place. West on Stevens Place to River Road. North on River Road to Jauncey Avenue. East on Jauncey Avenue to Ridge Road. South on Ridge Road to Belleville Turnpike. East on Belleville Turnpike to Morgan Place. North on Morgan Place to Inman Place. West on Inman Place to Ridge Road. North on Ridge Road to Beaver Avenue. East on Beaver Avenue to Legion Place and finally, north on Legion Place to the firehouse, where Santa will pause for photos and receive Christmas wish lists before returning to the North Pole.

