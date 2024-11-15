HCPO: Pa. man seriously injured in Kearny crash; other driver allegedly drunk

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a Pennsylvania man in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
According to Suarez:
At approximately half past midnight, the Kearny PD was notified of a collision in the area of Newark-Jersey City Turnpike and Fish House Road. Responding officers located a Jeep Compass that had struck a Ford F-150. The driver of the Ford, a 56-year-old Pennsylvania man, suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.
During a preliminary investigation, Kearny PD arrested the driver of the striking vehicle — Maria Molesky, 33, of Jersey City — and issued her motor vehicle summonses charging reckless driving and drunken driving.
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Kearny Police Department are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.
All information will be kept confidential.
