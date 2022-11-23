Children of Nutley … get ready to write to Santa

Nutley plans to once again collect letters written to Santa by children in the township and forward them directly to Santa Claus in the North Pole. Santa has promised each and every letter will be read and responded to, thanks to the Santa Express Mailbox.
The special mailbox will be placed at the Nutley Park Oval entrance on Chestnut Street where children may deliver letters starting Friday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Dec. 12, allowing Santa enough time to respond to each letter.
Parents are asked to remember to have children include their ages and return address, or an email address, if you prefer to receive an “e-letter” from Santa. Keep in mind mail service may be delayed during the holiday season.
If you choose to receive a mailed letter, including your street address is very important since Santa doesn’t always have the luxury of time to look up addresses during the busy holiday season.
For more information, call (973) 284-4976.
