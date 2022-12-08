Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo

A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said.
Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
Detectives following leads were able to recover the stolen vehicle in East Orange.
Petracco said this is no ordinary car theft.
“This was robbery and theft at gunpoint, the actors are looking at serious jail time when apprehended,” he said.
And, it appears, this was not the only area carjacking of late.
“We are working with Belleville police who had a similar incident weeks earlier and it appears to be the same actors,” Strumolo said. “It was wise for the delivery person to comply. The vehicle and belongings were not worth getting hurt over.”
