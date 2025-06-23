NAPD: 2 from Staten Island nabbed trying to pass counterfeit bills at Belleville Pike CVS

Two Staten Islanders are in serious trouble after they allegedly attempted to pass counterfeit money at the Belleville Turnpike CVS in North Arlington, Capt. Rui Encarnacao, of the North Arlington Police Department, said.
According to Encarnacao:
On Sunday, June 22, 2025, the North Arlington PD responded to a report of multiple individuals attempting to make purchases with suspected counterfeit U.S. currency at the pharmacy. While en route, police were advised the suspects left the store and fled the scene in a black Acura bearing New York plates, traveling northbound on Schuyler Avenue.
A short time later, police observed the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Schuyler Avenue, operating in the oncoming traffic lane and causing multiple vehicles to take evasive action to avoid a collision. The suspect vehicle continued until it collided with another vehicle at an intersection in Lyndhurst, when it failed stop at a red traffic signal.
Following the crash, four individuals exited the Acura and fled the scene on foot in various directions. Officers initiated a foot pursuit and apprehended two of the suspects shortly after.
The investigation is ongoing.
Tyreek Zyaire Gomez, 23, of Staten Island, has been charged with endangering an injured victim and resisting arrest – causing risk to another.
Elijah Breeden, 19, also of Staten Island, has been charged with endangering an injured victim, resisting arrest — causing risk to another, theft by deception, three counts of forgery-false issue and four counts of forgery-utterance.
