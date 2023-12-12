Nutley High School performing ‘Urinetown the Musical’ early in 2024

Nutley High School will present the performance of “Urinetown the Musical” March 8-10 at the school. The first two performances are at 7 p.m., while the final performance, March 10, is at 2 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 2024.

Become a sponsor with a potential reach of over 2,000 people in Nutley and beyond in the official “Urinetown The Musical” playbill and on exclusive apparel. Discover more about this unique opportunity and additional sponsorships at https://nsts.membershiptoolkit.com/sponsorships or email sponsorships@nutleytheatre.com. All donations are tax deductible.

The Nutley School Theatrical Society (NSTS) is a registered 501 c3 non-profit theater organization that was formed to provide support for theater programs in the Nutley School District. Funding is derived from playbill ads and other sponsorships, ticket sales, and participation dues.

Recipient of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, “Urinetown the Musical” is a funny and intelligent satirical comedy. It dissects many themes including the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility and environmental collapse.

