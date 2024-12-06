UPDATE: 2 die following fire on Hamilton Avenue in Kearny

UPDATE: A second person has died in a fire that took place around midnight this morning at 56 Hamilton Ave., The Observer has learned.

We’re also told a pet golden retriever also died in the fire.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the fire’s investigation.

We’ll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

In the interim, here is a video recap of the morning’s events from The Observer’s Kevin Canessa.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...