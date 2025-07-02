Weekend PATH service between Harrison & Journal Square will be suspended later this summer

PATH service will be suspended between Harrison and Journal Square over six weekends later this summer to accommodate the demolition of a Conrail freight rail bridge over PATH tracks. PATH will provide free shuttle buses between Harrison and JSQ and between Newark-Penn Station and JSQ during these service outages.

The six weekends scheduled for outages are Sept. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21 and Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 25-26

PATH will use the period of the outages as requested by Conrail to install a total of four switches in the vicinity to facilitate quicker and more seamless train movement from one track to another and add more flexibility to the system.

During those weekends, train service will be suspended in both directions between Harrison and JSQ on the Newark-World Trade Center (WTC) line from 11:59 p.m., Fridays, through 5 a.m., Mondays. PATH service will operate between Newark-Penn Station and Harrison, the JSQ-WTC line and the JSQ-33 St via HOB line.

Weekday service will not be affected.

Free shuttle buses will provide service between Harrison and JSQ and between Newark-Penn Station and JSQ during the periods of the service outages, with buses operating every 7 to 12 minutes, except during early morning hours from 3 to 8 a.m. when buses will operate every 15 to 20 minutes.

Riders may find shuttle bus locations by following signs at the affected stations.

Customer service agents and Port Authority police officers also will be available to assist riders.

Like this: Like Loading...