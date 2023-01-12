Schuyler School announces December Students of the Month

Schuyler School Principal Valerie Iacono has announced the school’s December Students of the Month.
Santiago Almeida Orbe, Emily Amador, Maria Bombino Sanchez, Fernando Bravo, Cody Brimmer, Izabell Beltran, David Caceres, David Caixeta De Souza, Lucas Canales, Danna Diaz, Leonardo Diaz, Saia Diaz, Andianna Dileo, Blanca Flores, Inayah Hajjaj, Luis Jaya, Julian Kulesza, Britney Lopez, Yeshua Moreano Llumiquinga, Luciano Medina, Isabella Muniz-Ramirez, Vittoria Neto, Ouwaiss Ouali, Anthony Padavano, Camila Padilla Ascoy, Matias Ribadeneira, Isabella Muniz-Ramirez, Zachary McCarthy, Ember Merchant, Jayden Rivera, Ronnie Salas Lima, Ariannys Ramos-Villalobos, Luis Saldana-Chero, Amelia Santiago, Ayden Solis, Aeron Silvestre, William Taliento, Emily Tamay Alvacora, Anthony Vilardo, Jaxson Walters, Ryan Yang and Jeremy Zabala.
