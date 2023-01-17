Obituaries for Jan. 18, 2023

Anne S. Mackinnon

Anne S. Mackinnon (nee Austin), 92, of Rutherford, formerly of Kearny, died Jan. 13, 2023.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Anne at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.

Born in Newark, Anne lived in Towanda, Pennsylvania, before moving back to Kearny for many years. She worked as a tax assessor for the Town of Newton, and was an active member of the Republican Party in Kearny, and was also a member of the Wanaque Women’s Club.

Anne was predeceased by her first husband Thomas J. Macfie, and by her second husband Thomas Mackinnon. She is survived by her loving children Barbara Macfie, Thomas Macfie, Scott Macfie and Bonnie Walker, and by her step-daughter Kathy Mackinnon. She was the dear grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of nine and great-great-grandmother of three. She was also predeceased by her daughter Carol Macfie.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Tour de Force New York.

Helen M. Davidson

Helen M. Davidson, (nee Johnston), 88, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at home in Kearny.

The funeral was from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Born in Newark, Helen lived in Sea Bright, then Harrison, before moving to Kearny 65 years ago.

She was employed as an order taker at Pechter’s Bakery in Harrison for 26 years before retiring in 2000.

Mrs. Davidson is survived by her children, John R. Davidson (Diane), Karen Duda and Thomas P. Davidson (Mercedes). She was the grandmother of Daniel, Ryan, Kelsey and Justin Davidson. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and Molly the dog.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, Robert, son, Robert, son-in-law Charles and sister, Barbara Sanfilippo and her husband, James.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Mario E. Paolino

Mario E. Paolino, “King Mario,” 99, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

Born in Kearny, NJ, Mario was a lifelong resident.

Mr. Paolino served in the United States Army from 1943 until 1946.

He was employed by the Kearny Board of Education as a custodian for over 26 years before retiring in 2010.

In 1989, Mr. Paolino was inducted into the Kearny High School Athletic Hall of Fame for baseball.

He was a member of the Wilson Gugelman Post 1302, V.F.W., the Joseph E. Frobisher Post 99, American Legion and the Fraternal Order of Eagles all of Kearny.

He is survived by his beloved friend and caretaker, Denise Pavolic and her son, Frank Pavolic. Mario also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Mario was predeceased by his parents, Luigi and Rosina (nee Minelli) Paolino, siblings, Irene Scherzo, Arthur, Anthony, Albert and Raymond Paolino.

He is now home in Heaven with his entire family and his beloved dog “Pal.”

Funeral services were private and under the direction of the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. Interment took place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.



Catherine A. Mills

Catherine A. Mills, 82, of Manahawkin, formerly of Kearny, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7, at the Grace Park Senior Living Center in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Catherine was born in White Plains, New York, on Feb. 23, 1940, the only daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Barilla) Arcidiacono. She graduated from Kearny High School, and began her career in banking at First National Bank of Kearny. Catherine worked and educated herself in the banking industry, retiring as Vice President of Valley National Bank of New Jersey. After retirement she relocated to Manahawkin.

Catherine was of the Catholic faith and loved the beach. She cherished the time she spent cooking and gathering around her dining room table with her family. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her husband, Harry Bachelor who died May 18, 2018, brother, Frank Arcidiacono, granddaughter, Vanessa Windle, and great-granddaughter, Skylar Giorgio.

Surviving is her daughter, Karen Siegel and her husband, John of Bushkill, Pennsylvania; sons, Frank Mills of Kearny, and Joe Mills and his wife, Cheryl of Rockaway; stepdaughter, Kathy Rothberg and her husband, Bruce of Edison; brother, Peter Arcidiacono and his wife, Patty of Marco Island, Florida, grandchildren, Allison Giorgio, Thomas Windle, Jessica Machinshok, Joey Mills, and Julia Mills, great-grandchildren, Chelsea Windle, Justin Rosenberger and Lucia Giorgio.

Services will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc., 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, where online condolences may be made left at www.yanacfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations can be made to the Dingmans Ferry United Methodist Church, 115 Myck Road, Dingmans Ferry, Pa. 18328.

Waclaw J. Mazur

Waclaw J. Mazur, 65, of Kearny, died at home surrounded by his wife and kids on Jan. 13, 2023.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Waclaw at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Friday, Jan. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Casmir Church in Newark on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Poland, Waclaw immigrated to the United States 40 years ago. He lived in Newark for 10 years before settling in Kearny in 1994. He was a self-employed contractor, operating Wes Construction for many years.

Waclaw was devoted to his family and had immense pride in his work. He was an active long-time parishioner of St. Casimir Church.

Waclaw was the beloved husband of Helena Mazur; loving father of Sylvia Mazur, Olivia Mazur and Robert Mazur; dear brother of Rudolf Mazur and his wife Jadwiga, uncle of Jacek Mazur and his wife Ewa and great-uncle of Karolina and Agata. He is predeceased by his parents Ludwik and Emilia Mazur.

Along with his immediate family, he will be missed by extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Casmir Church, or to Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, by using the following link: mskcc.convio.net/goto/GBMWarriorWes.

