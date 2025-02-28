Knights spelling bee winners announced

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus recently conducted its annual eighth-grade Spelling Bee.
Ayaan Shrestha, of North Arlington Veterans Middle School, took first place while Cecilia Sullivan, of Queen of Peace School, finished in second. Shrestha is invited to compete in the Knights of Columbus/Newark Regional Spelling Bee March 9 in Secaucus while Sullivan will be the alternate.
The Knights wish to thank Queen of Peace Grammar School and the North Arlington School District for their continued cooperation with this academic youth activity.
Seen here are, from left, Sullivan, Larry Crawford and Shrestha. (Photo by Kim Cerreto)
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.