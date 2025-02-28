Knights spelling bee winners announced

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus recently conducted its annual eighth-grade Spelling Bee.

Ayaan Shrestha, of North Arlington Veterans Middle School, took first place while Cecilia Sullivan, of Queen of Peace School, finished in second. Shrestha is invited to compete in the Knights of Columbus/Newark Regional Spelling Bee March 9 in Secaucus while Sullivan will be the alternate.

The Knights wish to thank Queen of Peace Grammar School and the North Arlington School District for their continued cooperation with this academic youth activity.

Seen here are, from left, Sullivan, Larry Crawford and Shrestha. (Photo by Kim Cerreto)

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...