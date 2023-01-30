ECSO offering reward for information on Bloomfield synagogue vandalism

The Essex County Sheriff is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the apprehension and arrest of the suspect who reportedly threw a Molotov Cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue over the weekend.

Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura made the announcement Monday, Jan. 30.

The ECSO is working closely with the Bloomfield Police Department on the investigation.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Bloomfield police officers responded to a report of property damage at Temple Ner Tamid. After reviewing video surveillance of the incident from the temple, it was determined a male suspect threw a Molotov Cocktail, which fortunately did not ignite, at the front door of the temple at 3:19 a.m. The glass bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the temple.

The suspect then fled down the driveway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Samuel A. DeMaio, Bloomfield’s director of Public Safety, at the Bloomfield Police Department Detective Bureau at (973) 680-4084, or to email any possible videos of the event to detectives@bloomfieldnjpd.com.

Calls will be kept confidential.

