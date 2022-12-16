(VIDEO) New episode of Inside Nutley debuts

Longtime Nutley Town Historian John Demmer joins Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli and host Thomas Greco for a verbal walk through the history of the town in the latest Inside Nutley podcast.

Demmer shares just a small sample of his knowledge of Nutley, touching on topics such as the the Van Riper House, the Franklin Theatre, the Essex Film Club, how Franklin Avenue became the town center, as well as some crucial events and people that helped shape the town

The monthly podcast provides a look at current town issues, explores how the town is moving forward and answers questions from Nutley residents, is posted on a monthly basis and features interviews with the Board of Commissioners as well as other elected officials and prominent figures throughout Nutley.

Residents who wish to submit questions to Inside Nutley may do so by emailing them to publicrelations@nutleynj.org. Questions must include name, address and phone number.

