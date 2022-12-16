(VIDEO) New episode of Inside Nutley debuts

Longtime Nutley Town Historian John Demmer joins Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli and host Thomas Greco for a verbal walk through the history of the town in the latest Inside Nutley podcast.
Demmer shares just a small sample of his knowledge of Nutley, touching on topics such as the the Van Riper House, the Franklin Theatre, the Essex Film Club, how Franklin Avenue became the town center, as well as some crucial events and people that helped shape the town
The monthly podcast provides a look at current town issues, explores how the town is moving forward and answers questions from Nutley residents, is posted on a monthly basis and features interviews with the Board of Commissioners as well as other elected officials and prominent figures throughout Nutley.
Residents who wish to submit questions to Inside Nutley may do so by emailing them to publicrelations@nutleynj.org. Questions must include name, address and phone number.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.