NA administrator Steven LoIacono named President of NJ Municipal Managers Association

North Arlington Borough Administrator Stephen LoIacono has been named President of the New Jersey Municipal Managers Association (NJMMA). The association counts nearly 300 municipal managers and administrators as members.

Members must be committed to maintaining the highest level of professionalism and integrity in the position they hold. The association works closely with county and state officials in protecting the interests of the municipalities and residents they serve.

In meetings, one-day conferences and an annual two-day conference, members exchange real-life experiences and develop best practices that may be used in their daily work in local government.

LoIacono previously served as the manager in Lodi and Hackensack before being appointed in North Arlington. He currently serves as a member of the Planning Board in Mahwah, is a commissioner of the Northwest Bergen County Utilities Authority and serves on the Legislative Committee of the New Jersey League of Municipalities.

He was sworn in by North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti in a short ceremony at the NJLOM Conference in Atlantic City. A number of North Arlington department heads attended the ceremony. His term runs through 2023.

