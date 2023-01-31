NA administrator Steven LoIacono named President of NJ Municipal Managers Association

North Arlington Borough Administrator Stephen LoIacono has been named President of the New Jersey Municipal Managers Association (NJMMA). The association counts nearly 300 municipal managers and administrators as members.
Members must be committed to maintaining the highest level of professionalism and integrity in the position they hold. The association works closely with county and state officials in protecting the interests of the municipalities and residents they serve.
In meetings, one-day conferences and an annual two-day conference, members exchange real-life experiences and develop best practices that may be used in their daily work in local government.
LoIacono previously served as the manager in Lodi and Hackensack before being appointed in North Arlington. He currently serves as a member of the Planning Board in Mahwah, is a commissioner of the Northwest Bergen County Utilities Authority and serves on the Legislative Committee of the New Jersey League of Municipalities.
He was sworn in by North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti in a short ceremony at the NJLOM Conference in Atlantic City. A number of North Arlington department heads attended the ceremony. His term runs through 2023.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.