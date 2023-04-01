NAVES Easter Egg Hunt upcoming

The North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad (NAVES) hosts its first Easter Egg Hunt since the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, April 8, with the main event at Veterans Middle School, 191 Rutherford Place, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also be a “sensory friendly” egg hunt at 10 a.m.

The holiday celebration will feature family-friendly activities such as a coloring contest, relay races and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

“NAVES is excited to bring the egg hunt to town, as we welcome back the Easter Bunny,” Capt. Chris Imbrenda said. “We can’t wait to see all the kids hopping around and enjoying springtime with North Arlington’s favorite rabbit.”

The event is free. Use the front entrance of the middle school to access all the festivities.

Learn more at www.naves1972.org.

