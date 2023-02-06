Pronti: Many NA residents have not yet filed for ANCHOR rebate

Many eligible taxpayers have not yet applied for a tax rebate through the ANCHOR program, with a deadline set for Feb. 28, and that includes residents of North Arlington.

According to the latest state figures, postcards were mailed to 3,664 homeowners in North Arlington that the state believes may be eligible for the program. Only 1,876 homeowners filed as of Jan. 18, leaving a potential pool of 1,788 North Arlington homeowners who may be entitled to a rebate of up to $1,500, but have yet to register.

Meanwhile, the state mailed postcards to 1,845 tenants in North Arlington, of which 675 have filed for benefits so far. That leaves approximately 1,170 eligible tenants from North Arlington who could be losing a $450 rebate, under assumptions from the state Treasury Department.

If you owned or rented your main residence in New Jersey on Oct. 1, 2019 and met the income requirements, you qualify for property tax relief under the ANCHOR program. But you need to apply by the Feb. 28 deadline.

“With so many North Arlington residents having yet to register, I urge you to share the Feb. 28 deadline with your friends and neighbors,” North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said. “It is very important that every eligible North Arlington family receive this rebate; they first must simply apply.”

Homeowners with income of $150,000 or less will receive $1,500, while homeowners with income of more than $150,000 and up to $250,000 will receive $1,000. Renters with income of $150,000 or less will receive $450.

The state is planning to pay ANCHOR benefits in late spring in the form of direct deposit or check to eligible applicants. ANCHOR is replacing the state’s Homestead rebate program.

Learn more at anchor.nj.gov

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

