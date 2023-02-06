NA Knights hosting two fundraisers

Knights hosting ‘Shrove Tuesday’ sit-down or take-away dinner
The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus sponsor its annual Shrove Tuesday dine-in/take-out Dinner Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington, from 6 to 7 p.m. The menu includes pancakes plus Polish and Italian foods, dessert and refreshments. A video presentation on the history of the customs and traditions of this special day before Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, will be shown. The cost is $25 per adult and $10 for kids ages 6 to 11. Reservations are required and may be made by calling (201) 988-0183 by Thursday, Feb. 18. The Knights ask that those attending to consider donating non-perishable, non-expired food items such as pasta, spaghetti sauce, canned spaghetti, mac n’ cheese or soup for its Food for Families project.
Knights breakfast will benefit North Arlington CERT team
The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus sponsor a dine-in/take-out benefit breakfast for North Arlington CERT on Sunday, March 5, at Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington, from 10 to 11 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, bagels, cereal, oatmeal, fruit cups and refreshments. The cost is $20 per adult and $10 for kids ages 6 to 11. Reservations are required and may be made by calling (201) 988-0183 by Thursday, March 2. The Knights ask that those attending to consider donating non-perishable, non-expired food items such as pasta, spaghetti sauce, canned spaghetti, mac n’ cheese or soup for its Food for Families project.
