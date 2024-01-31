Featured Kearny News

Celebrating a century of Harris service to Kearny

31 January 2024
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
Late last year, the Harris family, seen here from left, Capt. George Harris, Deputy Chief (ret.) George Harris, and Deputy Chief (ret.) John Harris, proudly marked a collective century of service to the Town of Kearny. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations and gratitude for their commitment and dedication to our community,” Mayor Carol Jean Doyle said. Ron Smits image

Learn more about the writer ...

Editor & Broadcaster at | + posts

Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.