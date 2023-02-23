NEWS ALERT — Police action at Walmart today … illegal gun taken off the streets, King says

If you were around Walmart today and saw police activity there, it’s because Newark detectives happened to be there at the right time, working on an unrelated manner, Chief George King tells The Observer.

Those detectives were directed by a store employee who told them a man was seen carrying a firearm inside the store.

Newark and Kearny police officers wound up recovering from the suspect — a Newark teenager — an unregistered handgun, an extended magazine and hollow-point bullets.

No one was injured in any way and it appears the weapon was not used in the commission of a crime, at least today.

Check back with The Observer tomorrow for updates to this developing story.

