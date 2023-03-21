Harrison HS putting on performances of ‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ later this month

The Harrison High School Drama Club returns to the stage as it presents the musical “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” Thursday to Friday, March 30 to April 1, with all shows at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium, 401 Kingsland Ave.

The cast will “hit the books” as they teach history, grammar and math through clever and tuneful songs.

“Schoolhouse Rock” was an Emmy award-winning, three-minute Saturday-morning cartoon series which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The episodes covered grammar, history, science, social studies and math in fun way, leading the series to become a pop-culture phenomenon.

The Theater Arts program at Harrison HS is now in its second year, with the Paper Mill Playhouse Adopt A School program. Schools selected to participate receive professional support and training. This season is the “Skillstage,” and provides sequential experience in the arts, giving students the opportunity to put what they have observed in year one into practice.

Master classes and workshops are part of this immersive program.

Returning as musical director is Danny Conde and new to the team is Milton Velez, who is steps into the role of producer. Director Colin Shields, meanwhile, says he is excited about this year’s cast and credits community support for the club’s success.

“We are incredibly proud of our winning record with the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards program,” he said.

Last year’s production of “The Apple Tree” added three more prizes for Outstanding Lighting Design, Outstanding Hair & Makeup and for the first time, a student award was given to senior Rafael Andrade, who was recognized for his work on stage as a performer and off stage as a technical director.

“We could not have achieved that without the support of our dedicated school and community,” Shields said. “The club would particularly like to thank the high school PTSO for the generous grants that they have provided, enabling us to bring Broadway-quality lighting to our shows.”

Tickets for the three performances are $5 for students and $10 for adults.

