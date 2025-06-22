DEVELOPING — NA Board of Education wants to seize QP property to house pre-K classes; Archdiocese vows vigorous fight

The North Arlington Board of Education will seek to seize Queen of Peace’s La Salle Center, seen above, on Ridge Road, and transform it into pre-K classes, via eminent domain, but the Archdiocese of Newark is vowing to fight it to the bitter end, The Observer has learned.

The Observer a phone call out to Superintendent of Schools Steve Yurchak and we will report back if we hear back.

The Archdiocese of Newark made the stunning announcement at all Masses this weekend in a letter from the Rev. Anthony DiStefano, the pastor of the parish.

“We have repeatedly expressed to the BOE the central role that the La Salle Center plays in our religious mission,” he said. “Unfortunately, our appeals have been dismissed. While there are undoubtedly other options available to the BOE for classroom space, they appear insistent in taking church property instead — and doing so swiftly!

“This action is both unacceptable and deeply troubling. It raises serious concerns about religious liberty and the rights of faith communities. I have been in contact with the archdiocese and with legal counsel, and we are prepared to defend the parish and its ministries — through legal channels, if necessary.”

Mayor Daniel H. Pronti, meanwhile, wants to to be clear: he and the Borough Council have nothing to do with this.

“The decision to file for condemnation of the property currently belonging to the Catholic Church, made by the elected NA BOE, is not something the mayor or Borough Council has control over,” Pronti said. “We were not consulted, nor were we asked for our opinion on the process before their decision was made to proceed. The elected board and the superintendent act as an independent body. From what I have been told, they gave the matter a lot of thought before making their decision to proceed.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out with both sides stating their case for use and ownership of the property. The church owns it and the BOE has a desire to launch a new pre-K program. Both sides have interests in the property.”

Please check back for more in the coming days on this developing story.

Like this: Like Loading...