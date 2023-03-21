Auditions upcoming for WHATCo’s ‘Great Gatsby’ radio program

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Co. hosts open auditions for “The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play,” adapted for the stage by Joe Landry from the Novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald featuring original music by Kevin Connors and directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina, Saturday, April 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the WHATCo theater, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Blvd. S., Harrison. (the former Holy Cross School).

Call backs or a read through will be April 3 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Actors aged 18 and older are invited to read from the script and will portray the voices of multiple characters. Copies of the script will be provided at auditions.

Scott Fitzgerald’s beloved classic comes to life as a 1940s radio broadcast in this adaptation of“The Great Gatsby.”An ensemble brings more than two dozen characters from the novel to the stage of the WHAT radio station for a live broadcast, punctuated by 40s-era commercials.

Production dates are May 19, 20, 26, and 27 at 7:30 p.m. and May 21 at 2 p.m. Stage and technical crew, set building and other volunteers are needed for the production. To volunteer, send an enquiry to admin@whatconj.org.

All actors will be required to provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 when auditioning. Masks will be mandatory during the rehearsal process leading up to tech week.

Visit www.whatconj.org for additional information.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

