Harrison Christmas Tree lighting, senior citizen party, upcoming

The Town of Harrison lights its annual holiday tree with a ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m., at Roosevelt (Library) Park on Harrison Avenue. Santa will be on hand and there will be time for festive Christmas caroling. Light refreshments will be served — and all are welcome to attend the event sponsored by Mayor James A. Fife and the Harrison Town Council.
Also, the town sponsors a holiday party for senior citizens Monday, Dec. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harrison Senior Center, 221 Harrison Ave. All Harrison senior residents are welcome.
