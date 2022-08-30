Featured Kearny News

Firefighting fun at Camp New Day

30 August 2022
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
TOP: Kearny Firefighter Ed McKeown, holding hose, has long been a volunteer at Camp New Day, for special human beings. But COVID canceled it last two years and for the first time ever, it was moved to the Archdiocesan Youth Retreat Center in Kearny on Belgrove Drive (the former Boystown.) Here, McKeown shows the campers how to operate a fire hose — and to say they enjoyed the experience is an understatement. BOTTOM: The Kearny Firefighters Foundation made a donation to the camp. Photos by Kevin A. Canessa Jr.

