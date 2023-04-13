PVSC & Kearny crew teams clean up riverbank

The Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission (“PVSC”) conducted a cleanup on Monday, April 10, of the grounds surrounding the Kearny High School Boathouse, on the Passaic River.
The Kearny High School crew team uses the boathouse extensively for races and practices. Each year, dozens of students, teachers and parents turn out for the cleanup, joined by members of the PVSC River Restoration Program, where they collect various forms of debris. Bags, rakes and work gloves are distributed to volunteers by PVSC. The cleanup has been taking place since 2009.
Since its creation in 1998, PVSC’s River Restoration Program has been charged with preserving and protecting over 100 miles of area waterways. PVSC has removed over 14,000 tons of debris from Newark Bay, the Passaic River and its tributaries. PVSC has also sponsored nearly 1,300 individual cleanups along area shorelines.
“With the high school crew season underway, PVSC knows that this portion of the Passaic River will be in full use, and we are proud to help make the course fit for use,” PVSC Executive Director Greg Tramontozzi said. “Besides alleviating blockages and the aesthetic, ecological and public health and safety impacts, such cleanups also dramatically improve recreational uses of these waterways.”
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.