Harrison Cancer League’s flag raising, fundraiser set for next week

The Harrison Cancer League, in partnership with the Town of Harrison, hosts its second-annual flag raising Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at 1 p.m., at Town Hall, 318 Harrison Ave., to honor all those who have fought breast cancer.

For more than 40 years, October has been recognized as national Breast Cancer Awareness Month to educate the public on the importance of early detection healthcare and to elevate the public’s awareness of the effects of breast cancer all lives.

The Cancer League’s “Dining for the Cure” fundraising event takes place the same day, between noon and 9 p.m., at Nino’s Restaurant, Harrison Plaza Shopping Center, 442 Bergen St., Harrison.

Nino’s will donate 10% of the day’s sales to the Harrison Cancer League. Nino’s also makes a personal donation.

For more information, contact the Harrison Cancer League by writing to P.O. Box 741, Harrison, N.J. 07029.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

