Police: Person who called in Kearny HS bomb hoaxes is teen from the Bronx

The same person who called in faux bomb threats to Kearny High School on Tuesday, April 11, and Wednesday, April 12, has been identified as a teenager from the Bronx, and an arrest of the boy is forthcoming, Deputy Chief of Police Scott Macfie told The Observer this afternoon.
Macfie said Kearny Dets. Michal Gontarczuk, Dave Bush and Jonathan Dowie worked tirelessly for the last day to trace phone calls back to the registered owner of the phone from which the calls originated, who it turns out was the mother of the suspect. Macfie said the mother has been cooperative with the Kearny PD — the suspect, not as much — but she will be supplying information to the police that will lead to the boy’s ultimate arrest.
Macfie said he was pleased with the rapid progress made in identifying the suspects and he said parents should feel confident such an incident should not occur at school tomorrow.
Be sure to check back with The Observer for updates to this continuously developing story.
