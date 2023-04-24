WHATCo auditions for Shakespearean performances set for May 1

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Company and Teaneck New Theater, in association with the Hackensack Performing Arts Center, announce open auditions for their Shakespeare productions scheduled for the summer.

Auditions for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Othello” will take place Monday, May 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the WHATCo Theater, 15 Frank E Rodgers Boulevard S., Harrison. Free parking will be available in the lot at Jersey Street.

Production dates are July 12, 19 and 26 for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Aug. 9 and 23 for “Othello.”

Performances will occur outdoors at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center, 102 State St., Hackensack. Encore performances will take place Sept. 23, 24, 29 and 30 at the WHATCo theater in Harrison.

Actors aged 16 to 80+ are invited to read from provided sides.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Matt Masiello, tells the tale of Hermia, Demetrius, Lysander and Helena, four misguided lovers whose journey into the woods lands them in even more trouble, as members of the fairy kingdom decide to use them as veritable pawns in their own love games.

Against the backdrop of the wedding of Duke Theseus and Hippolyta, and the fiery battle of wills between the Fairy King and Queen, Oberon and Titania, the four lovers are challenged by magic and trickery to finally work out what love is all about.

“Othello,” directed by Beatriz Esteban-Messina, tells the story of how jealousy can destroy the foundations of love and friendship. Provoked by Iago, a jealous Roderigo tells Brabantio of Othello’s secret affair and marriage to his daughter Desdemona.

Othello is brought before the Duke, where he explains how he wooed Desdemona, and she is brought to the chamber to confirm her willingness to marry him. Othello is then sent to defend Cyprus against the Turks.

He prepares to leave, entrusting Desdemona to his ensign, Iago. Iago tells Roderigo that he will obtain Desdemona for him, and persuades him to come to Cyprus, along with his money. Iago reflects on his hatred for Othello and plots a way of destroying him.

Visit www.whatconj.org for details and audition materials.

