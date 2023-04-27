Pronti, NA planting 55 new trees

North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti loves trees — so much so he’s planting 55 new ones this spring in the borough. They’ll be placed in the area of the Belleville Turnpike and Ridge Park Drive as part of an ongoing, state-funded initiative to greatly increase the amount of shade trees in town.
North Arlington took this step to beautify a main artery in town, as well as to use the trees as a way to help reduce vehicular noise. Pronti says more than 600 trees have been planted in recent years, as the municipality is eager to “green” as many well-traveled corridors as possible.
Careful planning ensures the growing trees will not ultimately interfere with any power lines or that the roots will not raise the sidewalks. The borough selected flowering pears, zelkovas and red sunset maples as they are known to be ideal for main roadways.
“I am pleased to report that over the last five years, North Arlington has planted more than 600 new trees and we plan to keep on going,” Pronti said. “The new tree planting at Belleville Turnpike and Ridge Road beautifies our town, welcomes our visitors and further underscores our collective pride in North Arlington.”
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.