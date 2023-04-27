Pronti, NA planting 55 new trees

North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti loves trees — so much so he’s planting 55 new ones this spring in the borough. They’ll be placed in the area of the Belleville Turnpike and Ridge Park Drive as part of an ongoing, state-funded initiative to greatly increase the amount of shade trees in town.

North Arlington took this step to beautify a main artery in town, as well as to use the trees as a way to help reduce vehicular noise. Pronti says more than 600 trees have been planted in recent years, as the municipality is eager to “green” as many well-traveled corridors as possible.

Careful planning ensures the growing trees will not ultimately interfere with any power lines or that the roots will not raise the sidewalks. The borough selected flowering pears, zelkovas and red sunset maples as they are known to be ideal for main roadways.

“I am pleased to report that over the last five years, North Arlington has planted more than 600 new trees and we plan to keep on going,” Pronti said. “The new tree planting at Belleville Turnpike and Ridge Road beautifies our town, welcomes our visitors and further underscores our collective pride in North Arlington.”

