Obituaries for May 10, 2023

Michael Doherty

Michael Doherty , 69, of North Arlington died Saturday, May 6, 2023.

He worked as an internal auditor for New Jersey Transit in Newark for over 15 years before retiring in 2019.

He was an avid runner for the past 40 years. Michael enjoyed watching sports with his favorite teams being the New York Yankees and New York Giants. Most of all Michael loved going to the Meadowlands Race Track betting on the horses.

Michael was the beloved son of the late Felicia (nee Adamczyk) and Joseph Doherty; the dear brother of Joseph Doherty and Thomas Doherty and his wife Rosanne; the cherished uncle of Amanda Nelson and her husband Justin, and Robert Doherty; and the doting great-uncle of Matthew and Christopher Nelson.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington, on Tuesday, May 9 from 4-8 p.m. with a religious service at 7:30 p.m. Cremation will be private .

Guy Gruttadauria

Guy Gruttadauria, 86, of Brick, died Monday morning at home with family.

Originally from Dunmore, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Gaetano and Mary Gruttadauria. Guy grew up in Kearny and was a graduate of Kearny High School where he lettered in basketball, football and baseball.

After high school he joined the Marines where he served in Japan. Upon returning from service, he attended Newark College of Engineering and married his high school sweetheart Joan Stelmak. They had three children — Geri, Patty and Michael.

Guy had a 40-year engineering career in the telecommunications industry.

He was an avid fisherman, golfer and bowler. Guy was also an avid Yankee fan.

After retirement, Guy loved to attend his grandchildren’s sporting events and rarely missed one. He lived in Kearny most of his life until moving to Brick in recent years where he enjoyed a golf course just outside his back door.

Guy is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Geri and son-in-law Dr. Edward Gosselin and their four children, spouses and partners; Josh & Meg Gosselin, Mike & Sarah Gosselin, Candice & Mark Hurley and his great-grandson Kane, Kelly Gosselin & her partner Dom Rentas. He is also survived by his daughter Patty and son-in-law Kevin Crawford and their two children Samantha and Kevin A. Crawford. He is also survived by his son Michael and his wife Young Ju and their two sons Max & Alec. Guy is survived by his sister Theresa DiGennaro and many nieces, nephews and cousins

Services will be Thursday, May 11, at Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, from 3 to7 p.m. There will be a funeral Mass at the funeral home Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Cross in North Arlington.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

