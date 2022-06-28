Nutley’s Independence Day celebration returns to Oval Monday night

The Township of Nutley hosts its annual Independence Day celebration July 4 at the Park Oval.
The township’s flagship event will feature music, food, lots of fun and, of course, fireworks.
Because of the COVID pandemic, Nutley was not able to have the event in 2020 — and 2021’s celebration was moved to October.
“Mayor Tucci did an incredible job getting us through the last two tough years with all the challenges of a global pandemic,” Nutley Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli said. “Thankfully, we are making progress toward a post-COVID world and this year we will be able to celebrate our nation’s birthday on the actual day.
“There is no greater thrill than sitting in the heart of our town and looking up and experiencing the magic that comes with the fireworks and our celebrations. I felt it when I was a child and I still feel it all these years later.”
Long known for having one of the best fireworks extravaganzas in the state, Scarpelli says this year’s celebration will not only continue the tradition — but raise the bar.
“We are all about raising the spirits of our residents and the 4th of July celebration has been doing that for decades,” he said. “It is truly a family and community event. We hope to see everyone there.”
The celebration kicks off July 4 at 6:30 p.m.
