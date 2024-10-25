Early voting in NJ begins Saturday, Oct. 26 and lasts through Nov. 3

Early voting in New Jersey begins Saturday, Nov. 26 and runs for nine days through Nov. 3. Hudson County has 27 early in-person voting locations.

Kearny Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave., is the only West Hudson early voting location. (See flier below this story for additional locations.) There are no early voting locations in Belleville, Nutley, North Arlington or Lyndhurst, according to the Bergen and Essex county clerk/election websites. The closest are at the Cherry Blossom Welcome Center, Newark and at the Watsessing Park Community Center, Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield.

Registered Hudson County Voters may vote at any countywide location during this period.

Voting hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hudson County officials say early in-person voting is a good option for those who will be out of town on Election Day, or unable to get to their home polling location before the polls close on Nov. 5. It’s also a good option for those who wish to avoid waiting on long lines on election day.

An alternative early voting option, especially for those with limited mobility, is to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot. Hudson County voters may apply for a one at the Hudson County Clerk’s Office. The deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 29, 2024.

After completing a mail ballot, return it one of three ways, mail it back, place it in one of the county’s secure ballot dropboxes or return it to the Hudson County Board of Elections Office. If you choose to mail your ballot, it must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m., Nov. 5, Election Day. All Hudson County Elections Offices are located at County Plaza, 257 Cornielison Ave., 4th Floor, Jersey City, N.J. 07302.

The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Voters who wish to vote on Election Day, may do so at their home polling location. Voters may find their Election Day polling location and other important election information and deadlines by visiting the Official New Jersey Division of Elections Voter Information Portal at vote.nj.gov.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...