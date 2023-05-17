Lyndhurst PD SROs host ‘Sticker Shock’ campaign … but just what is it?

Lyndhurst Police Department School Resource Officer Sgt. Steve Passamano, Officer Joseph White, Lyndhurst High School guidance counselors Susan Leidermer and Samantha Stacy recently joined several members of the Lyndhurst High School Class of 2023 and the Lyndhurst Municipal Alliance in participating in the annual Sticker Shock campaign, which helps speak out against underage drinking.

“Project Sticker Shock” is a public-information campaign designed to educate and enforce underage drinking laws. The campaign focuses on those who legally purchase alcoholic beverages, then supply them to minors. The campaign consists of 2×2 stickers that are stuck to alcohol products inside liquor stores by student advocates.

“It’s a community campaign to educate others on the consequences of providing alcohol to those under the age of 21,” Lyndhurst PD Spokesman Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri said. “The hope is that seeing these messages will encourage people to think twice before supplying alcohol to minors.”

