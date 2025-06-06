Kearny charter school employee arrested, charged with sexual misconduct: HCPO

An IT worker at the Hudson Arts and Science Middle School in Kearny has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct after investigators learned he allegedly exposed himself to two middle school girls, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
On Thursday, June 5, 2025, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested Omer Sogutcu, 36, of Garfield and charged him with two counts of sexual assault by contact and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arrested at the charter school’s district office in Fair Lawn and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, pending his first court appearance.
The crimes are alleged to have occurred in October 2024 at the Hudson Arts and Science Middle School, where
Sogutcu is employed as an IT professional. Two female students, younger than 13, reported Sogutcu exposed himself and asked them to engage in sexual conduct.
