BCPO: Nutley man awaiting trial for vehicular homicide now facing charges he sexually assaulted minor

A Nutley man who was charged with reckless vehicular homicide in the 2019 death of an elderly couple has now been arrested on charges of aggravated criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Donald Kumar Davis, 33, of Nutley, a strength and speed coach, was taken into custody, the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Washington Township Police Department.

According to Musella:

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, the Washington Township PD contacted the BCPO’s Special Victims Unit about the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile. An investigation by the two agencies revealed Davis reportedly sexually assaulted a child in Washington Township on two occasions and in Wyckoff on one occasion.

Following the investigation — on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 to be precise — Davis was arrested in Paramus and charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Davis was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Meanwhile, there are press reports of the same man, Davis, having been arrested and charged with reckless vehicular homicide in 2019 in the death of a Lodi couple. Elizabeth Rebein, the BCPO’s public-information officer, confirmed to The Observer Davis still faces those two counts.

Also, a Presswire news release dated the day after Davis’s arrest — Dec. 20, 2023 — called Davis the “visionary behind Kumar Davis Fitness,”which was described as “a transformative fitness community dedicated to nurturing a holistic lifestyle encompassing mental, physical and spiritual well-being. Positioned as the motivator of superior quality of life, Kumar Davis Fitness sets the stage for exceeding daily expectations through comprehensive performance training, aiming to uplift individual consciousness one step at a time.”

It continues: “Their vision revolves around fostering a profound connection between athletes and their craft, enabling a mental and physical alignment that breeds momentum and cultivating high-level athletes across youth, high school, collegiate and professional levels. Their vision also instills a powerful culture of mentorship, as former athletes return to guide and inspire the next generation, perpetuating an impactful cycle of growth and success.”

