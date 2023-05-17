Nutley EMS Night set for next week

The Nutley Fire Department and Commissioner Alfonse Petracco invite all township residents the department’s second-annual EMS Night Wednesday, May 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fire Headquarters.
Residents will be able to see, first hand, how emergency services work and will be able to tour the department’s ambulances.
Clara Maass Medical Center/RWJBarnabas Health will collaborate with the Nutley FD/EMS and will feature informational tables as well as various health screenings. The Nutley Health Department and Nutley Family Service Bureau will also be on hand offering health-related information to residents.
The EMS Week campaign supports and strengthens the EMS community by honoring accomplishments and increasing awareness of the critical role of EMS.
“We are so fortunate to have a stellar emergency services to support our residents,” Petracco said. “We have dedicated and professional firefighter/EMTs who offer quality emergency care to our residents on a 24/7 basis. We are excited to have the public join us to learn more about this very important facet of emergency services in our town.”
Attendees will be treated to Spanky’s Gourmet Grub Food truck sponsored by Clara Maass. The event is free and open to all Nutley residents.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.