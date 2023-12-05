PVWC addressing North Arlington’s water concerns

In response to inquiries about water quality in the Borough of North Arlington, Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) is providing the latest information about ongoing maintenance.

Residents should visit the PVWC website and Facebook page. There is information on scheduled project work, as well as any potential water quality concerns, such as discoloration. Residents are also encouraged to sign up for PVWC Alerts .

They may elect to receive notifications via email, phone or text message. Customers may also choose what types of notifications to receive, such as water main breaks, hydrant flushing, etc.

“We understand the importance of clear communication regarding the quality and maintenance of our potable water supply,” North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said. “We will continue working closely with Passaic Valley Water Commission, on behalf of our residents, to ensure they have access to timely and accurate information about their water.”

Councilman Brian Fitzhenry, a lifelong resident, stated: “Unfortunately, North Arlington no longer owns or controls our water utility. Many residents, including myself, were against selling off our utility back in 2004, but the administration at the time thought otherwise and now we must make do with what we have.”

“We want our customers to know of any PVWC-related activity in their neighborhoods, so we encourage them to sign up for PVWC Alerts,”PVWC Executive Director Jim Mueller said. “Mayor Pronti and his administration have been extremely helpful and supportive in PVWC’s communication efforts. We meet every three or four months to find solutions to issues that are brought up from both PVWC and North Arlington.”

Residents are encouraged to reach out to PVWC directly at (973) 340-4300 or customerservice@pvwc.com with any specific inquiries.

