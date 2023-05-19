BCPO: North Arlington man, 23, had children expose private parts on live video in exchange for cash

A 23-year-old North Arlington man has been arrested on child porn charges among others, in what appears to be a series of brutal exchanges with minors on the Internet, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

According to Musella:

Edward Torres has been charged with production of child pornography, possession and distribution of child pornography, debauching the morals of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and hindering apprehension.

The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at Torres’s residence during the course of an Internet child-pornography investigation.

The investigation revealed Torres reportedly used the Internet to view, download, possess and distribute items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children. In addition, Torres is alleged to have used the Internet to engage in live, one-on-one web chats with children and engaged in sexually explicit dialogue.

Torres instructed children to expose their naked intimate body parts in exchange for payment and took screenshots of the encounters, Musella said. Additionally, Torres would reportedly instruct children to send him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Upon the arrival of law enforcement during the execution of the search warrant, Torres hindered his own apprehension by concealing and attempting to destroy evidence.

Torres was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The investigation, led by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit, is ongoing. Any parent or guardian who determines their child received inappropriate communications from the social media accounts “defaultfartface” or “RubyWizard11093#0755” should contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at (201) 226-5532.

