Kearny Eats! lineup announced

The latest installment of Kearny Eats! is set for Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 19.
Culinary fans will have plenty of time to check out exclusive food and beverage deals and special menu items from over two dozen of Kearny’s best restaurants, bakeries, cafes, bars and more.
Participants are being added regularly and featured on www.kearnyeats.com and they include: Arco’s Pastry, Anthony’s Supermarket, Brazilian Spices Restaurant & Steakhouse, Curiosity by Intrinsic, El Rincon Mexicano Restaurant, Fusion Latina, Hamburgao, Jimmy’s Restaurant and Lounge, Kearny Café, Leo’s Italian Ice & Ice Cream, Libelula Café and Grill, Mi Pueblito, Mina’s Café, Natas & Bowls, Nutrition Center NJ, O Paulista, Polleria y Restaurant El Hornero De Kearny, Q’Tal Bar & Grill, Reilly’s, Smoke Odyssey, TAC Family Health and Wellness, The Crepe Escape, Tres Leche Bakery, Urban Bricks Pizza and Vintage Nutrition.
The annual program, sponsored by the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone (KUEZ), is designed to help spotlight and support Kearny restaurant and food businesses. Remember, you do not need to have a Kearny Rewards card to participate. Simply ask for the Kearny Eats! special at participating businesses.
