HCPO: 2 men, 2 girls charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl in Harrison hotel room

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit has charged four individuals after a 13-year-old girl reported she was assaulted inside a Harrison hotel room, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
During the morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, the Newark Police Department was notified a girl was being held against her will and assaulted at a hotel on Passaic Avenue in Harrison. The juvenile victim was located and reported she was locked in a room by a number of acquaintances and physically assaulted.
The victim also reported the group attempted to sexually assault her and handguns were present in the room.
During a court-authorized search of the hotel room, two handguns and hollow point bullets were recovered.
An investigation by the Special Victims Unit, the Harrison Police Department and the Newark Police Department led to the arrests of the following individuals:
A 15-year-old Newark girl, who is charged as a juvenile with kidnapping, simple assault, unlawful possession of weapon, conspiracy to kidnap, attempted sexual assault, possession of prohibited devices (hollow point bullets) and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
A second 15-year-old Newark girl, who is charged as a juvenile with kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, simple assault, unlawful possession of weapon, aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, attempted sexual assault and possession of prohibited devices (hollow point bullets.)
Tavin McCullough and Kyle Green, both 18, of Newark, who are charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of prohibited devices (hollow point bullets.)
Both McCullough and Green are in custody — as of now — at the Hudson County Jail, South Kearny. It is not readily clear the disposition of the two juveniles.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information, or wishing to report a sex crime, should call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at (201) 915-1234.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.