NA Memorial Day Parade set for next week

North Arlington will hosts its Memorial Day Parade and celebration Monday, May 29, to honor U.S. troops who have fallen in combat.
The parade steps off at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Ridge Road and Canterbury Avenue, and continues south down Ridge Road. The borough is offering a sensory-friendly quiet zone between Astor Avenue and Albert Street. As the parade goes through these blocks, no loud sirens or music will blare.
“Our goal is to make the day both a memorable and enjoyable experience for all of our residents, while remembering our fallen troops,” Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said.
Councilwoman Lynette Cavadas advocated for a parade quiet zone.
“We hope that the quiet zone will help alleviate stress for those adults, children and even pets who are affected by loud noises,” Cavadas said.
The parade ends at Borough Hall, 214 Ridge Road, with a short ceremony followed by hot dogs and ice cream, compliments of Mayor Pronti and the North Arlington Borough Council.
For more information visit www.northarlington.org/News/View/2929/2023-memorial-day-parade.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.