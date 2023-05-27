BCPO: North Arlington mum arrested on neglect charges after her 6-month-old ingested opioids

A North Arlington mother whose half-year-old child ingested a suspected opioid has been arrested and charged in connection to the crime, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Alia Elsafy, 23, was charged with child endangerment after the incident, which was investigated by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the North Arlington Police Department.

Musella says on Friday, May 19, 2023, the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP) contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit about the alleged overdose of a 6-month-old child. An investigation revealed Elsafy is alleged to have endangered the welfare of the child by failing to supervise and allowing the child access to a suspected opioid the child ultimately ingested.

After being arrested and processed, Elsafy was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack, pending her first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

