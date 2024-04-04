American Legion of Belleville hosting fundraising picnic for COTA

American Legion Post 105 hosts a picnic to benefit the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), one of the American Legion’s key charities, Sunday, April 21, from 1 to 6 p.m., at the post, 621 Washington Ave., Belleville.
COTA helps children and young adults who need life-saving transplants by providing fundraising assistance and family support.
All proceeds from the picnic will benefit the charity. Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the post. It will be a day of BBQ, games for kids and adults and music by Country Cousins.
Can’t make it? You may also make a donation via check, or Venmo us at @sal105nj.
For more on COTA, visit www.cota.org.
