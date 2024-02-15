ALERT & UPDATE — Victim ID’d in Nutley hit and run death

The Nutley Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are seeking information on a person they is responsible for a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of a Paterson man on Milton Avenue at the Garden State Parkway overpass Wednesday, Feb. 14, at around 7 p.m., the Nutley PD and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office say.

Wiston Perlaza, 22, was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:12 p.m., Robert Florida, the ECPO’s spokesman said. A second pedestrian was also taken to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Nutley PD at (973) 284-2920 or the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at (877) 847-7432

No further details are available.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

