Guess what bridge will be closed most of this weekend?

We know you know the answer — but just in case, it’s the Wittpenn — in both directions, between Kearny and Jersey City.

The NJ Department of Transportation tells us to expect the closure from 6 a.m., May 13 through 6 p.m., May 14. Looks like they’ll be troubleshooting the lift span on the bridge and it will have to be raised throughout the weekend.

Be sure to seek alternate routes to and from Kearny and Jersey City.

